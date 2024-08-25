Tulsa Fire responds to east Tulsa apartment fire

TULSA, Okla. — Just before 7 a.m. Sunday, Tulsa firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Bradford Town Homes near 21st and Garnett.

TFD said at least four families were displaced because of the fire. One person was treated at the scene and released.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

