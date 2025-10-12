Tulsa Fire Department hosts fallen firefighter memorial

TULSA, Okla. — On Oct 12, the Tulsa Fire Department gathered at the Tulsa Fire Museum, located near 8th Street and Peoria. They held a memorial to honor those who once stood between danger and the community.

Peggy Howard-Burgess is one of the many individuals who received a rose in honor of the 16 department members who passed away in the past year.

"I can't even explain how important it is for the families," said Howard-Burgess.

Howard-Burgess said the rose was an important symbol of her husband.

"This means a great deal to me, I'll keep it always," said Howard-Burgess.

Each year, firefighters and families come together to pay tribute to those who served.

"It's amazing that they put their lives in so much danger for everyone," said Howard-Burgess.

The ceremony included words of tribute, prayers, and the flag hanging high.

This service comes after Tulsa firefighter Brian Bizzell died in a multi-car crash in Owasso. Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker said it was hard on the department.

"This week has been rather a roller coaster of emotions for the fire department, especially myself," said Baker.

The event is held in partnership with the Tulsa Retired Firefighters Association and the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Maryland. Linking Tulsa's tribute to a nationwide act of remembrance.

"I'm sad that he's not with us today, but I know he's in a better place," said Howard-Burgess.

