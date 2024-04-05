Tulsa family heading out to catch totality of eclipse

TULSA, Okla. — Brandon Alexander is taking his family out of Tulsa on Monday and heading to the path of totality.

“Southeast, somewhere in Arkansas to try and catch the totality,” said Alexander.

Tulsans staying home will still get great views. Guthrie Green is hosting a free Solar Spectacle from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Glasses are provided while supplies last. Music will be provided by DJ Doc Free, food will be available for purchase from Comida Sol Y Vida food truck and several space-themed vendors will line the sidewalks. Vendors include the Tulsa Air and Space Museum, Exploration Station, Black Space Girl, Magic City Books, Spiritually Bougee Astrology and Exploration Station.

In Brookside, 100 free snow cones from Josh’s Snow Shack and 100 free eclipse glasses will be up for grabs to the first who show up to the green space owned by Community Brookside Church. It starts at 12:30 p.m. and open to anyone.

“People who can’t get out of work for a whole day or don’t have the ability to drive outside the area,” said Matt Morgan, Pastor. “Bring a lawn chair if you have one and come and enjoy some time with us.”

Or, toast the eclipse at Marshall Brewing Company’s biergarten. It is opening early on Monday at 1 p.m.

“It’s predicted in Tulsa that we will have 95% solar eclipse viewing at 1:38 p.m.,” said Wes Alexander, Director of Sales for Marshall Brewing Company.

Alley Cat Ranch barbecue will serve lunch out front. Marshall is taking $1 off a pint of their conveniently-named Sundown Wheat beer.

“It’s the unofficial beer of the solar eclipse,” said Alexander.

If you’re up for a quick drive out of Tulsa, Oklahoma’s new attraction, WOKA Whitewater Park in Watts has plenty of parking and promises breathtaking views.

Brandon Alexander is hoping to find a hotel somewhere on Sunday night.

“Hoping to get to some itty bitty town where no one is going to be,” he said.

Be prepared to pay more in the event a hotel has space. Many trying to make reservations are ending up on the path of totally booked.

Back in Tulsa, the Discovery Lab is also hosting a Solar Eclipse event from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Many communities across the state are hosting various watch parties. Searching the events tab on Facebook is a good place to find them.

