Tulsa Entrepreneur launches thriving Plant Seads start-up

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa native is establishing deep business roots in his hometown. For this entrepreneur, his passion for plants has turned into a thriving business.

The project was rooted in the desire to have access to nature in an urban setting and now it has bloomed into something far bigger than Bryan Meador ever expected.

Meador is the founder and sole employee of Plant Seads.

“SEADS stands for Sustainable Ecology Adaptive Design,” Meador said.

He formerly lived in New York.

“After several years, I missed the connections of nature that I was able to get here,” Meador said.

So he took it upon himself to bring nature to his living space.

“I started planting things and it really helped and I really wanted to give that experience to as many people as possible, no matter where they lived or how much space they have to plant something,” Meador said.

Meador said he wanted to establish roots back home, where he discovered an entrepreneurial ecosystem he had not found before. When the pandemic shifted the landscape for business worldwide, Meador cultivated his dream.

“I founded this company in January of 2020,” he said.

As his plants grew, so did his business.

Meador designed eco-friendly vertical garden planters made out of recycled plastic that fit into a chain linked fence. Within six months, he had a working prototype.

“Now more than ever, people need that connection to nature and even if you’re quarantining or you know, stuck in an apartment somewhere, I was excited to give people the opportunity to plant something,” Meador said.

The time and effort he's invested in tending to his passion has paid off.

“It’s grown, more than I would have ever expected,” Meador said.

He's working with major retailers like Lowe's, Walmart, and Amazon. His ideas are still blooming.

“I’ve got some great contacts in the recycling world here so kind of tap into the recycling world here in Tulsa after that brief pause and use that waste stream as a supply chain and and really keep the whole thing very local,” Meador said.

He said he wants to continue growing within the Tulsa community.

“I’m really excited to work with non-profits, school systems, elder care facilities, hospitals,” he said.

Plant Seads business is green in more ways than one. Meador said his raw materials supplier is within a 100 mile radius of his manufacturing to reduce transportation and off-set carbon emissions. He said he also plants a tree for every five planters that are sold.

