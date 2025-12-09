Tulsa elementary school creates food pantry to help families in need

TULSA, Okla. — When the federal government shut down, it affected millions of families nationwide. At one Tulsa elementary school, a teacher noticed students going without lunch and took action to help.

Skelly Elementary School started a food pantry at the end of October after teacher Candice Bobnock observed that families at the school struggled to provide meals for their children. The initiative became even more crucial when SNAP benefits paused during the government shutdown.

"The other day, we had a mom come in, and she did her shopping, and when she was leaving, she was telling her little kindergartner, 'Now you get to have milk with your cereal.' It was just milk, just like shelf-stable milk, but he just started skipping, and he was so happy and joyful, just from the idea of having milk. So that was something I wanted to spread and have more students being able to have those simple things that other people take for advantage," Bobnock said.

WATCH: Skelly food pantry steps in to keep kids fed:

Skelly food pantry steps in to keep students fed

According to enrollment data, Skelly Elementary serves a student population that is 97% economically disadvantaged. The food pantry's already helped 25 families, with plans to expand assistance as the holidays approach.

Bobnock said that on the first few visits, many families got emotional when receiving help.

The school observed that some students weren't bringing lunch, reinforcing the need for the program. There is now an Amazon wish list for donations, and it also accepts food items brought directly to campus. Bobnock said families have been particularly interested in soups, canned foods, mashed potatoes, and mac and cheese.

The food pantry represents Skelly Elementary's commitment to ensuring its students have access to necessities that support their success in school.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

