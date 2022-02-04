Tulsa Curling Club hosting learn to curl events

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Beijing Winter Games are officially underway. Almost the entire month of February is cram-packed with 15 different competitions, including curling.

The U.S. Olympic Curling Team is hoping for another gold medal after claiming one during the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018 for the very first time in front of millions of fans.

In Green Country, the sport’s popularity gained momentum after that historic win. Now, Tulsa Curling Club is hosting "learn to play" events to help the average person get into the sport.

The very basics are to push 42-pound granite stones toward the house. The remaining stones nearest the center of the circle, or the tee, wins. Each team pushes off from the hack, keeping their balance to release the stone, with the help of the sweeper.

A complex idea, broken down to the basics and nearly impossible to explain in just a few minutes. So, the experts at Tulsa Curling Club want to give you some extra help, and direct attention.

The club is hosting two events to not only celebrate the Winter Games but its 10-year anniversary as well.

“We’re having to learn to curl events where people can come out and get on the ice and give the sport a try,” Eric Vardeman said.

The "Learn to Curl" events are at the Oilers Ice Center on Sunday, Feb. 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The cost to learn the exciting sport of curling costs $5 per person.

“Just enough to get them addicted so they’ll want to come back and join the league,” Vardeman said.

For more information, check out the club's website.

For details on the latest coverage of the 2022 Winter Games and the schedule of events, visit the 2 News' Olympics page.

