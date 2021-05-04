Storm damage from Monday night's storms

TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla. confirmed an EF-1 tornado with estimated winds of 95-105 miles per hour touched down Monday night in Sequoyah County, Okla. and Crawford County, Ark.

Tuesday afternoon, NWS said they were continuing to survey the damage in Crawford County.

In addition, heavy rains led to street flooding Monday night in McAlester, Okla.

Street flooding in McAlester

A tornado watch was in effect for much of Green Country until 11 p.m. Pittsburg County and the McAlester area had the highest risk of tornadoes.

2 News' Katie Keleher monitored conditions in McAlester.