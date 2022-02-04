Truck hits sledding child in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A child is being tended to after getting hit by a truck while sledding on Thursday afternoon in Broken Arrow.
Police say the child slid down a hill on Albany near Hillside Drive when he slid too far and into the street where a truck hit him.
The child received CPR treatment before being taken to the hospital.
We're waiting to get an update on the child's condition.
