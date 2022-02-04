Watch
Truck hits sledding child in Broken Arrow

Sledding incident in Broken Arrow
Posted at 6:09 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 19:19:18-05

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A child is being tended to after getting hit by a truck while sledding on Thursday afternoon in Broken Arrow.

Police say the child slid down a hill on Albany near Hillside Drive when he slid too far and into the street where a truck hit him.

The child received CPR treatment before being taken to the hospital.

We're waiting to get an update on the child's condition.

