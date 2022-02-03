More snow on the way later today and tonight

TULSA, Okla. — ***WINTER STORM WARNING effective today through Friday at 3 a.m.***

We'll see the snow tapering off this morning with another wave of snow moving in later this afternoon and tonight. We could see an additional 1-4" of snow in the area. Highs today in the upper teens but wind chills all day in the single digits. North winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Lows around 10° Friday morning with wind chills around 0° and below. Mostly sunny and upper 20s in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s this weekend with the snow starting to melt. Lows in the single digits Saturday morning and then teens Sunday morning.

Afternoon temperatures in the 40s on Monday and then 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

