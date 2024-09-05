Tulsa court rules recount can begin in Tulsa mayoral election

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge ruled that a recount can move forward in the Tulsa mayoral race.

Third place finisher Brent VanNorman filed for a recount after a tight race that saw all three candidates separated by less than 1,000 votes.

WATCH: 2 News learned that while VanNorman paid a fee for the recount, the county is paying an estimated 12,000 a day to count the ballots manually.

VanNorman Recount Request

2 News spoke with the mayoral candidate before the decision and he told us the decision to file was from allegations of polling stations errors.

It really happened the next day, I kept getting contacted by supporters that said, Hey we had issues at our prescient. We knew there were a couple of machines that went down, which always introduce from human error and continue to have into the next day contacting me, Brent VanNorman

Candidates pay $600 per every 3,000 votes counted manually. Taxpayers pay for the staffing to do the recount. In this case about 40-60 people for the count and it could take several days— that means it could cost taxpayers $12,000 per day.

A recount is also being done for the City Council race in District 3. The recount begins Sept. 5th.

