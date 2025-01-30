Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center hosts first graduation ceremony

TULSA, Okla. — In front of Tulsa Public Schools administrators, city leaders, detention center staff, the media and family, this small room at the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center served as a one-man graduation ceremony for Jose Cardõna-Perez, 17.

“I’m proud of myself,” said Cardõna-Perez. “My mom always said to do it for myself, but I do it for her.”

Not only is Cardõna-Perez the first graduate of the center, he’s the second high school graduate in his family.

“We are going through a rough patch right now, it’s hard to picture these moments, but glad we can see it through,” said Luis Cardõna, Jose’s brother. “Always, thank God; He will do amazing things.”

TPS instructor Paul Sunday says Cardõna-Perez is a model student who shows up ready to work.

“He pioneered a path for others,” said Sunday. “Others will say ‘I can do this’ and they will want to work toward high school completion.”

Cardõna-Perez knows that he has many obstacles due to his poor decisions that put him in detention, but has goals of getting out and attending school to be in the auto-body business.

While many teens don’t stay in detention long enough to obtain a diploma, Cardõna-Perez serves as an example of hope for the future, for the ones who do.

“Some of the kids in here kept me in check and kept me out of trouble, I appreciate them for that, and my family,” he said.

His only request for the ceremony: a family favorite, a tres leches cake.

