Tulsa County judge orders search of accused murderer’s jail footage

TULSA, Okla. — A judge has ordered Tulsa County jail operators to search hundreds of hours of surveillance video to help determine whether an accused murderer is receiving adequate treatment.

The issue is currently at the heart of a convoluted case regarding Rachel Odom, accused of murdering her ex-husband, Ryan Davis, in February of 2025.

Prosecutors say Odom shot Davis in the back of the head when he was at her house to pick up their daughter.

2 News reported in December when the judge revoked her bond, saying she violated her bond conditions by contacting her daughter.

During the nearly five-hour hearing, her attorneys raised the issue of her safety while back in jail.

Both sides agree she suffers from various mental health issues, but her attorneys argue David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center (Tulsa County jail) is not properly medicating her. They argue she should be in a hospital instead.

The court was expected to resolve the issue by January 20.

In the meantime, District Judge Michelle Keely said jail staff were to follow various rules to monitor Odom, including tracking her medications and placing her in a cell that could be more closely monitored.

Since then, her attorneys subpoenaed the jail records—wanting, what the jail attorney described as an unreasonable amount of footage that would require weeks to produce—in order to make sure the jail is following those orders.

Judge Keely narrowed the amount of footage for the jail to produce for the court, but it was apparent from the discussion that the request would still be time-consuming for the jail staff.

Ironic, because the footage search now delays a decision on the matter itself.

It is also not clear whether Odom is competent to stand trial. Judge Keely indicated that Odom has not been complying with the evaluation required to proceed with a hearing.

