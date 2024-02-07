Tulsa County Election Board increasingly concerned about election volunteer, precinct shortage

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Election Board officials are concerned there won’t be enough poll workers or volunteers next month for the Presidential Primary Election on March 5.

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said they are staffed well enough for next week’s election, but that every day it is a worry.

Officials held a Media Day to remind voters of the strict laws in place in Oklahoma.

“I am proud to say we are one of only three states in the nation where laws, procedures and equipment are the same for every single county,” said Freeman.

Freeman said the paper ballots that are scanned are the most reliable method available.

State law requires every voter to show a Photo Identification. Oklahoma is also one of three states in the country to require notarization on absentee ballots.

State law also requires each team at the election board be bipartisan—poll workers, recount teams, early voting teams—even nursing home teams.

“When you pick up ballots from a nursing home, you have to transport the ballots in the same car with a Republican and a Democrat in it,” she explained.

Security Specialist Tommy Neal said the scanner system used had 100% accuracy since Oklahoma started using in in 2012.

Post-election, precinct ballots are hand-counted at random to an extra measure of accuracy.

“Contrary to numerous rumors you may hear, the device provides no possibility of remote access,” Neal said. “There is no internet connection, Wi-Fi, blue tooth, or even phone signals.”

Despite the reassurances, 75% of Oklahoma counties are short poll workers and precincts are increasingly dropping out for varying reasons.

“We’ve had a couple of people say 2024 is going to be a contentious year and we don’t want any part of it,” said Freeman.

Last fall, the Tulsa County Election Board teamed up with the Tulsa Metro Chamber to try and get businesses to allow their employees time off to volunteer.

Freeman said they had three businesses inquire about it, but nothing set in stone.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

