Tulsa council hears pushback from Freedmen descendants amid park vote

TULSA, Okla. — Just about anything can spark a thoughtful discussion. During the Oct. 15 at Tulsa's city council meeting, it was Stickball Park.

It’s a park with historical significance in the Muscogee-Creek Nation. The council voted, unanimously, to cede control of the park back to the tribe. Before the council voted, it heard some pushback.

“I do believe their park should be given back. At the same time, the Freedmen should also be given their rights as well,” Nicholas Martin, a Freedmen descendant, said.

Martin, and several other descendants are fed up with the tribe. Several people are saying they cannot get citizenship, the tribe’s supreme court granted them.

“I would just characterize this as two, very different, discussions, in my mind. I appreciate you all coming out and telling us your perspective, and things, but what’s before us on the agenda item, is a conveyance of land, the city of Tulsa owns to the Muscogee Creek Nation, to care for … something that is very sacred in their Nation. I am completely fine with doing that,” Lakin said.

Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, also voted yes but with some pushback of her own.

“I do feel very strongly as someone with, indigenous blood that, what has happened since the ‘70s, when all of the five civilized tribes, for that matter, removed their Freedmen. Kicked their Freedmen out. And why were they civilized? Because they participated in the slave trade,” Hall-Harper said, “I do have a huge issue here, and I’m truly conflicted, I was very prepared to vote no … Until, again, speaking with some others that were more engaged in this process.”

Besides the historical significance, a city document says this move will save Tulsa taxpayers money. With the tribe taking over the park, it will begin footing the bill.

Martin believes the Freedmen case should be considered in more decisions across the state.

“Because, Freedmen Creek, whether they be in Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw, they play a major role in the state of Oklahoma,” Martin said, “Majority of our Freedmen, Black towns, are in Creek district. So just their presence has always been Oklahoma … but definitely in the Creek and Cherokee reservation area.”

