Tulsa comedian to record Riverside Studio's first-ever comedy special

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa comedian, Chaz "Thunderwof" Stephens, is set to make history with his upcoming show, "The Horse and the Wof." The event will make him the first person to record a comedy special at The Riverside Studio.

Making it in history books is nothing new for Stephens' family. His grandfather was one of Tulsa's first Black firefighters. His father Ronald Stephens, and uncle, Donald Stephens, are renown cowboys.



Related story >>> The Six: First Black Firefighters In Tulsa

"As a third generation Stephens, I thought to myself, how can I break the next glass ceiling to continue black excellence?" he said.

Stephens' medium of choice is comedy. His journey began with an open mic in 2016. After years of booking shows, he's gearing up to debut a comedy special.

Stephens' material is heavily influenced by his upbringing. "I was raised by cowboys. As a kid, my dad would send me off with cowboys to learn how to ride, how to rope, things like that. Those Western influences, for sure, is what molded my comedy," said Stephens. "Being a cowboy taught me how to have thick skin and how to tell jokes."



Related story >>> Twin cowboys educate next generation on Black influence in American west

He grew up on his family's historic D&R Ranch in Turley, watching his dad and uncle host rodeos there. Stephens puts on comedy shows on the property.

"We have hay bales everywhere and horses. We always serve barbecue," said Stephens. "It's always a great time and it's a very unique, fun experience to have a comedy show at an actual ranch."

"The Horse and the Wof" is on March 22 at 7 p.m. For tickets, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

