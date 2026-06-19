Tulsa City Councilors up for re-election in August

TULSA, Okla. — All nine Tulsa City Council seats will be on the August ballot. As of June 19, three councilors have no opposition.
2 News has put together a list of candidates running for Tulsa City Councilor seats, and added links for more information when it was available.
Vanessa Hall-Harper currently presides over Council District 1. She faces four challengers, the most of any councilor.
Council District 1 candidates:
Vanessa Hall-Harper
Mareo Johnson
Thomas William Moore
Reggie Williams
Corinice Wilson
Anthony Archie faces one challenger for his seat over Council District 2.
Council District 2 candidates:
Anthony Archie
Aaron Bisogno
Jackie Dutton faces one challenger for her seat over Council District 3.
Council District 3 candidates:
Jackie Dutton
Tanisha Bowen
Currently, Laura Bellis faces no opposition for Council District 4.
Council District 4 candidate:
Laura Bellis
Two candidates, including Councilor Karen Gilbert, are running for Council District 5.
Council District 5 candidates:
Karen Gilbert
Adam Burnett
Christian Bengel currently faces no opposition for Council District 6.
Council District 6 candidates:
Christian Bengel
Lori Decter Wright faces two challengers for Council District 7.
Council District 7 Candidates:
Lori Dector Wright
Dave Perry
Kenny Wogoman
Phil Lakin has no opposition on the ballot for Council District 8.
Council District 8 Candidate:
Phil Lakin
Ben Johnson faces two challengers for Council District 9.
Council District 9 Candidates:
Ben Johnson
Pete Regan
Shawn Tiemann
The City Council election will be held August 25, along with any runoff races resulting from the June 16 election.
2 News will bring you coverage throughout the day of the election on August 25.
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