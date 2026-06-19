Tulsa City Councilors up for re-election in August

TULSA, Okla. — All nine Tulsa City Council seats will be on the August ballot. As of June 19, three councilors have no opposition.

2 News has put together a list of candidates running for Tulsa City Councilor seats, and added links for more information when it was available.

Vanessa Hall-Harper currently presides over Council District 1. She faces four challengers, the most of any councilor.

Council District 1 candidates:

Vanessa Hall-Harper

Mareo Johnson

Thomas William Moore

Reggie Williams

Corinice Wilson

Anthony Archie faces one challenger for his seat over Council District 2.

Council District 2 candidates:

Anthony Archie

Aaron Bisogno

Jackie Dutton faces one challenger for her seat over Council District 3.

Council District 3 candidates:

Jackie Dutton

Tanisha Bowen

Currently, Laura Bellis faces no opposition for Council District 4.

Council District 4 candidate:

Laura Bellis

Two candidates, including Councilor Karen Gilbert, are running for Council District 5.

Council District 5 candidates:

Karen Gilbert

Adam Burnett

Christian Bengel currently faces no opposition for Council District 6.

Council District 6 candidates:

Christian Bengel

Lori Decter Wright faces two challengers for Council District 7.

Council District 7 Candidates:

Lori Dector Wright

Dave Perry

Kenny Wogoman

Phil Lakin has no opposition on the ballot for Council District 8.

Council District 8 Candidate:

Phil Lakin

Ben Johnson faces two challengers for Council District 9.

Council District 9 Candidates:

Ben Johnson

Pete Regan

Shawn Tiemann

The City Council election will be held August 25, along with any runoff races resulting from the June 16 election.

2 News will bring you coverage throughout the day of the election on August 25.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

