Tulsa City Council refers proposed sales tax back to committee

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council did not vote on a proposed special election to raise sales tax, instead sending the proposal back to committee.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols asked city councilors to approve a special election in February for a sales tax increase he says the city needs for its future. The proposal includes a 0.7% increase in Tulsa's sales tax rate, plus an increase in the city's hotel and motel tax.

During its 5 p.m. regular meeting on the 12th the council referred the proposal back to committee. A proposal to place a measure raising the hotel/motel tax to 9.25 percent on the February ballot was also referred back to committee.



This means the council is not going to vote on the sales tax proposal on Nov. 19th, which means the measure will not be part of the February election.

What's next?

The proposal will be discussed in a committee meeting sometime in January. The council plans to conduct a budget analysis, which will include an evaluation of potential revenue sources and opportunities for cost reduction.



They also plan to hold public meetings, publicize reports and information, and present any possible plans to the community.



