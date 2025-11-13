OCSO: Two deputies shot in officer-involved shooting in Pawhuksa

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — OSBI is investigating after two Osage County sheriff's deputies were shot after a standoff Nov. 11.

Osage County Sheriffs said around 2:30 pm, Nov. 11, Pawhuska police responded to a domestic assault and battery call.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist at the request of the Pawhuska Police Department.

OCSO said the suspect, who had a felony warrant in Osage County, barricaded himself and made verbal threats to law enforcement.

After several hours of attempted negotiation, members of the Pawhuska Police and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office went inside the house to make an arrest, according to Osage County.

OCSO said the suspect fired at the officers, and the officers returned fire. Two deputies and the suspect were injured and taken to the hospital.

At this time, the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

