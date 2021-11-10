Tulsa Celebrity Restaurant officially listed for sale online

TULSA, Okla. — A piece of Tulsa history is officially for sale online on Tuesday.
The site of the now-closed Celebrity Club Restaurant near 31st Street and Yale is listed on Unique Properties for $1,950,000.
The restaurant closed in July due to staffing issues prior to a brief reopening for one last holiday season in November.
