Tulsa Celebrity Restaurant officially listed for sale online

TULSA, Okla. — A piece of Tulsa history is officially for sale online on Tuesday.

The site of the now-closed Celebrity Club Restaurant near 31st Street and Yale is listed on Unique Properties for $1,950,000.

The restaurant closed in July due to staffing issues prior to a brief reopening for one last holiday season in November.

See the listing and more information here.

