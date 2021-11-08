Woman in custody after hitting Sperry police officer with her car

TULSA, Okla. — A woman is in jail after hitting a Sperry police officer with her car early this morning.

SPD pulled her over for a traffic stop after 1 a.m. Things escalated between the woman and the officer so she was placed in handcuffs. She then slipped out of them and got into her car then drove towards the officer hitting him across the highway.

The officer shot twice and hit her in the hand but she was still able to drive the car. Other officers responded before she was taken into custody.

Neither the SPD officer and the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are currently in the hospital being treated.

Both the officer and the woman are Native American. SPD met with OSBI on the incident this morning and they will take over the investigation.

