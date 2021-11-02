Family buys more than 100 acres in Broken Arrow for upcoming 'amazing venture'

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A local family is expected to announce plans Thursday for a section of land in eastern Broken Arrow.

The private group bought more than 100 acres east of the Creek Turnpike and plan to announce plans for it on Thursday morning.

Here's what the City of Broken Arrow said about the purchase of land ahead of Thursday's reveal:

"The 102 acres of trees and vast openness is a blank canvas, for now, but the location is prime for an amazing venture that will click into gear the memories of happiness, togetherness, and family for many who have called northeast Oklahoma home over the past 50 plus years."

We'll have an update on this story following the announcement.

