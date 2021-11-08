Police arrest man suspected of vandalizing cars with cars with military decals

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of targeting cars that had military decals.

Officials believe the suspect, vandalized more than half a dozen vehicles.

One family told 2 News they are glad police have a suspect in custody and hope this stops him from vandalizing other cars.

Adam Akins' step-father was targeted by the suspected vandal.

Akins said, "to have this guy just come out and target them because he was a veteran, he was a Marine. You know, he served this country and this is how this guy repaid him so it’s frightening, irritating, and it makes you angry.”

He said this all started a few weeks ago.

His step-father, John Profitt, walked outside to his driveway to find two tires on his truck slashed.

They thought the problem was taken care of after replacing the two tires.

“Then a couple weeks later, they were slashed again", Akins said.

He said this time the suspect keyed the side of his step-father's truck and poured sugar in the gas tank.

Multiple neighbors are dealing with the same thing.

Akins said, “just last week, he got him one more time and got the neighbor again, so the neighbor’s had eight tires and John’s had five.”

Tulsa Police say they have video, showing 30-year-old Ammar Al-Nasseri vandalizing several cars that have clear connections to the military through decals or license plates.

According to the arrest report, officials say Al-Nasseri admitted to slashing tires and targeting cars connected to the government.

Akins said they've already spent more than $2,000 fixing up the damage to his step-father's truck.

“He works for himself and so when you don’t work for a couple of weeks you don’t get paid, and so it has hit them pretty hard", Akins said.

Despite the inconvenience these events caused them, the family is choosing to extend grace.

“We serve a big God that tells us to forgive, and so that’s what we do", Akins said.

