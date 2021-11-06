Broken Arrow Police Officer shot while attempting to stop vehicle

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Around 2:40 a.m., Broken Arrow Police Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near East Kenosha Street and County Line Road.

When the vehicle stopped one of the occupants fired shots at the officer striking him in the leg.

The officer, who is a 5-year veteran of the BAPD, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspected shooter was located near the traffic stop and is deceased.

Police are searching to the two additional parties from the incident, they fled from the car prior to the shooting.

Several agencies responded to assist the BAPD including: The Tulsa Police Department, The Tulsa County Sheriff's Department, Wagoner County Sheriff's Department, Muscogee Lighthorse Police, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the US Marshals Task Force.

Detectives are currently working to identify the two additional individuals, we will update as more information becomes available.

