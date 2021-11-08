Watch
Bartlesville senior, football team manager scores touchdown in season finale

Jason "JD" Droz
Posted at 4:25 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 17:37:12-05

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville Bruins wrapped up their 2021-22 regular season in a defeat to 6AII District 2 powerhouse Choctaw on Friday, but not before getting one of their seniors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Jason "JD" Droz came onto the field at Custer Stadium late in the game as the Yellowjackets led the Bruins 55-14.

Wearing the No. 77, Droz lined up at running back with the ball on Choctaw's 37-yard line.

Droz hadn't seen the field before Friday night, spending all four of his high school years as a devoted team manager.

Bartlesville's freshman quarterback Nate Neal took the snap and handed it off to Droz who bulldozed his way down the field and into the endzone for a touchdown.

The rest of the team rushed down the field — alongside some Choctaw players — to celebrate the unique opportunity for the team manager.

The 55-21 resulting score ended up as the final, with Choctaw moving onto the playoffs while the Bruins look toward next season.

