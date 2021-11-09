Owasso superintendent resigns

OWASSO, Okla — The Owasso Board of Education voted to approve the resignation of Dr. Amy Fichtner, Superintended of Schools Tuesday evening.

She served as Assistant Superintendent for 3 years and Superintendent for the last three years.

A letter from the Board of Education states:

Tonight, the Board of Education voted to approve the consent agenda, which contained the resignation of Dr. Amy Fichtner, Superintendent of Schools, effective 12/31/21. We know this news comes as a surprise and raises some questions. Dr. Fichtner has always stated that if the Board of Education desires a change in superintendent leadership, she would step aside. This has occurred, Dr. Fichtner has graciously submitted her resignation, and as stated above, the Board has voted to accept it. The Board of Education recognizes the positive contributions Dr. Fichtner has made during her tenure with Owasso Public Schools and would like to thank her for over 6 years of service to the district, first as Assistant Superintendent and for the last 3 years as Superintendent of Owasso Public Schools. Dr. Fichtner’s heart for students and service to the district has yielded many positive advancements for Owasso Public Schools. We wish her well in her future endeavors. Towards the end of November, the Board of Education hopes to name an interim superintendent for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year, during which time it will conduct a search for its next full-time superintendent. The Board is committed to ensuring the continued success of its students during this time of transition and has confidence in the professional, high-caliber staff, teachers, and principals who are in place to lead and care for them. Sincerely, Members of the Board of Education

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --