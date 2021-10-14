Watch
Celebrity Club Restaurant opening for one last holiday season

PHOTO: Celebrity Restaurant closing
Posted at 2:15 PM, Oct 14, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Celebrity Club Restaurant is opening again for one last holiday season.

Decorations will be up by Nov. 2 when the restaurant reopens Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant closed in July after 60 years in business citing a lack of staffing.

Reservations can be made starting Oct. 15 from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reservations can be made by calling (918) 743-1800 or emailing janet@3sirensgroup.com.

