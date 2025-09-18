Tulsa Celebrates 918 Day With Festival, Mayor's Tour and District Challenge

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa celebrates 918 Day on September 18, 2025, with a lineup of events to showcase the city's diverse culture.

Downtown Tulsa Parternship is hosting its second annual festival at Chapman Green, featuring over 60 art vendors, cultural performances, and food from 15 local vendors representing the city's diverse communities.

The 918 Day Festival begins at 5 p.m. at Chapman Green in downtown Tulsa, marking the city's annual celebration created in 2018 to honor Tulsa's diversity and growth.

Festival-goers can expect performances from African drumming groups, Native American dancers, and local artists throughout the evening. More than 60 art vendors will display their work, while 15 food vendors representing diverse cultural backgrounds will offer a range of dining options.

The Downtown Tulsa Partnership encourages families to attend the celebration.

"We just invite everybody to come out and enjoy some time with their family. We'll have everything from a henna tattoo artist; Mythic Press will be there doing screen printing for T-shirts. So there are a lot of things to enjoy," Cassie Williams, spokesperson with Downtown Tulsa, said.

This year's festival introduces a festival passport program. Attendees can visit the Visit Tulsa booth, shop with local vendors, and check out nonprofit booths to earn stamps and win 918 Day merchandise.

The celebration continues Tulsa's tradition of marking September 18 with festivals and activities designed for all ages and backgrounds.

" I feel like Tulsa has so much rich history, Oklahoma in general, but Tulsa and all of the great cultures that make it up...Sometimes we know that it may have been washed away in history. So we are really here to elevate everybody and just to make it an exciting day to celebrate," Williams said.

Other events happening on 918 Day:

Mayor Monroe Nichols will embark on a daylong tour on Thursday, visiting nine area schools and eight local businesses as part of his "Monroe On The Go" initiative celebrating 918 Day.

The mayor's schedule includes stops at elementary schools, middle schools, and a high school, along with visits to local businesses and community attractions. Nichols plans to document his journey on social media throughout the day.

"Each stop highlights the Mayor's commitment to Tulsa, supporting our youth and schools, celebrating community and uplifting the local businesses that make Tulsa special," the city said.

The tour begins at 7:15 a.m. at Emerson Elementary School and concludes at 6:40 p.m. at the 918 Day Festival downtown. Other stops include the Tulsa Fire Safety Training Center, Will Rogers High School, the Tulsa Zoo, and several local businesses.

The visits are not open to the public.

Passport Challenge

Tulsa residents can explore the city's destination districts on September 20, 2025, while competing for prizes in the 918 Day Passport Challenge.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 20 across 10 of Tulsa's destination districts. Participants collect stamps at various locations for a chance to win the 918 Day Giveaway.

How to participate

Visitors can pick up passport cards at any core destination district location or download and print them at home. Supplies are limited at physical locations, organizers said.

Participants must end their journey at Tulsa Parks' Handmade Market at Veterans Park in the Pearl District, where staff will collect completed passports and enter participants into the giveaway drawing.

Those wanting to double their chances can visit two additional bonus locations, take selfies following posted instructions, and show the photos to Handmade Market staff for a second entry.

Core locations and activities

The eight core destination districts offering stamps include:

Kendall Whittier Main Street — Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave.

Riverbend Arts District — Belafonte, 306 S. Phoenix Ave.

Studio Row — Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave., featuring a Micah Joel Felts performance from noon to 1 p.m.

Tulsa Market District — Mythic City, 1102 S. Lewis Ave., offering free stickers and buttons

Meadow Gold District — The Sky Gallery, 1401 E. 11th St., hosting an art show from 4-6 p.m. with a separate district giveaway

Tulsa Route 66 Main Street — Main Street House, 2215 W. 38th Pl.

Phoenix District — Blazing Wings of Dreams, 940 E. 36th St. N.

Pearl District — Tulsa Parks Handmade Market at Veterans Park, 1028 E. 6th St., featuring more than 120 local vendors

Bonus locations

For double entries, participants can visit the Tulsa Global District at 1801 S. Garnett Rd. to photograph new Dragon Trail bike racks, or the Historic Greenwood District near Boston Avenue and Interstate 244 to capture images with new murals, including "Resilience" by Helen Juliet Atkins and Will Geusz.

Organizers emphasize the challenge is not a race and encourage participants to take time exploring each district.

