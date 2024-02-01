Tulsa businesswoman uses her passion to help regional businesses

TULSA, Okla. — From her kitchen table to a booming company helping hundreds of business owners, one Tulsa woman is using her passion for finance to make a difference in our community.

“6 years ago when I started, I had a used laptop I bought on Amazon at my kitchen table and a whole lot of faith that this is the work God has called me to,” said Cindy McGhee.

McGhee is the Managing Director at NextGen Tax Services. Inside her Tulsa office, she shared her vision that transformed her company from an idea to a 4-state success.

“Entrepreneurship is not just a flashy portrayal like you may see in some social media post,” said McGhee. “It is a grind that requires someone that is really deeply committed to the work.”

20 years ago, McGhee worked as a Certified Public Accountant helping millionaire clients handle their finances. Even then, she knew something was missing.

“When I went home to my community, I found that the businesses that I patronized didn’t get that same level of expertise,” said McGhee.

She wanted to change that and started NextGen to provide a chance for underestimated founders to grow their businesses.

“I really wanted to build a practice that was contrary to what you typically see in this industry,” said McGhee.

As an outsourced accounting department for small and growing businesses, NextGen works with hundreds of Tulsa companies and expanded its footprint throughout the region with branches in Dallas, Memphis and the newest office in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Our vision is to diversify the image of successful entrepreneurs and we realize that required us to do work beyond just our community,” said McGhee. “We wanted to go to other communities throughout the region and really make that difference.”

2 News was there in 2022 as the company celebrated its 5th anniversary with a ribbon cutting. In 2023, the business was named one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies in the U.S.

McGhee told me she’s grateful she gets to live her passion every day.

“We are going to have a lasting impact,” said McGhee. “That we are going to affect generations and help people create legacies because we are supporting business owners in Tulsa and well beyond.”

