TULSA, Okla — As the U.S. takes a 30-day pause on the 25% tariffs announced Feb 1 on most goods from Mexico and Canada, companies in the Tulsa Metro are keeping a close eye on what's happening.

2 News reached out to many before the pause went into effect. Nearly all had the same response - its too soon to know what impact tariffs will have on their business.

Jake Dollarhide with Longbow Asset Management watches the markets closely. He told 2 News "I don't think they want to comment because they already know their products are going to be less attractive if this goes through."

Tulsa businesses take wait and see approach amid tariff pause

2 News also reached out to the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce. It referred us to the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce, which in turn deferred to the Oklahoma Commerce Department. It responded with this:

It's too early to determine how the new federal policy will affect the state. Commerce will monitor the situation and continue working to make Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in the country.

According to Canadian Government Data, Oklahoma sells more goods to Canada than its next four largest foreign markets combined.

And Canadian companies employ more than 4,700 workers in Oklahoma.

