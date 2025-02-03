What did Gov. Stitt talk about in 2025 State of the State?

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — From education reform to immigration and reducing income tax, Governor Kevin Stitt addressed Oklahomans for the seventh time in his 2025 State of the State.

As he highlighted achievements from his last six years in office, Stitt also laid out his plans to foster a stronger Oklahoma than ever before.

To begin, the governor outlined four key principles that he believes should be followed to make the American Dream possible in Oklahoma.



Protect Oklahoma taxpayers Be the best state for business Safeguard savings Protect the Oklahoma way of life

To follow the first principle, Stitt called for what he calls a half and a path. This would be a half-point cut to individual and business income tax to put the state on the path to zero income tax.

"If we don’t act quickly, we are going to be left behind, and we’ll be considered a high tax state," said Stitt. "I like to remind the naysayers when we cut taxes, the money doesn’t disappear. It simply stays in Oklahomans’ pockets and gets reinvested in our economy. In times of excess revenue, Oklahomans should keep more of their hard-earned money. That is how we keep pace with our competition and protect Oklahoma taxpayers.”

The second principle is seemingly of big focus to the governor.

“By being the best state for business, we’re paving the way to be the best state for education, the best state for infrastructure, and the best state for families," said Stitt.

In accordance with President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficient, Gov. Stitt announced the launching of DOGE-OK to focus on Oklahoma's budgeting.

