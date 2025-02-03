DOGE-OK: Gov. Stitt orders creation of Division of Government Efficiency

OKLAHOMA CITY — In his annual State of the State address, Governor Kevin Stitt announced the creation of the Division of Government Efficiency (DOGE-OK).

The new division follows President Donald Trump's move to create a federal Department of Government Efficiency and was created by Stitt's Executive Order.

WATCH his full speech:

Gov. Stitt delivers 2025 State of the State

The division's goal is to eliminate wasteful government spending, improve efficiency and ensure taxpayer dollars are being used effectively, Stitt said. The division will be within the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES).

“Today, I’m launching DOGE-OK to keep the focus on flat budgets and limiting government,” Governor Stitt said. “Our top responsibility as leaders is ensuring we are working on behalf of all four million Oklahomans in the most efficient way possible. DOGE-OK will help identify and root out inefficiencies and government waste. It’s an essential part of making us a top ten state.”

DOGE-OK will be led by an unpaid Chief DOGE Advisor, who will report to Stitt. He said the Chief Advisor will receive broad authority to review agency budgets and operations — including having full access to agency records, data, software systems, and I.T. systems.

DOGE-OK has a deadline of March 31 to submit a report outlining strategies for efficiency and specific agency budget findings.

