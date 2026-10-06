Tulsa business staff member raises safety concerns after reported attack

TULSA, Okla. — A staff member at Palace Rooms near 51st Street and Lewis Avenue contacted 2 News Oklahoma after he said he was attacked Monday morning outside the business.

Canaan Kallweit said a man ran across the street toward him. Video provided to 2 News Oklahoma shows part of the encounter.

“I see them sprinting after me and I just turned around,” Kallweit said.

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Kallweit said the man hit him in the head and threw coffee at him. He then ran inside the business.

He said more people later showed up and circled the restaurant, adding to his concerns about safety in the area.

“I just don’t know what to do to feel safe in this area. I want people in this community to have a space to hang out,” Kallweit said.

Kallweit said the business has reached out to the city before about concerns involving people experiencing homelessness around the property, but he does not believe enough has changed.

2 News Oklahoma called and emailed the City of Tulsa about Kallweit’s concerns. The city said it would provide an update once it receives the police report.

Kallweit said he wants the area to feel safer for both businesses and customers.

“We want to have people thriving in their businesses around here. If anything was done, I would be ecstatic,” Kallweit said.

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