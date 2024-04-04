Tulsa Area United Way torch stops in Sand Springs

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Area United Wayis celebrating 100 years of service. They started the week off with a party and then passed a torch around on a two-day journey to some of the non-profits they support.

Sharing a message of unity all over the city.

One of their stops was Sand Springs Community Services.

The non-profit provides resources like a food pantry and clothing for all ages at no cost.

Janet McLaughlin says this is essential for her.

"They've also provided food for us, and I mentioned that my three-year-old granddaughter is with us, so they're going to cover some food with that too, so it's been a blessing," McLaughlin said.



Previous coverage >>> HAPPY BIRTHDAY: 100 years of the Tulsa Area United Way

Sand Springs Community Services has been funded by this partnership for nearly 50 years. The nonprofit even offers school supplies, cleaning products, and kids books.

Because of McLaughlin’s situation, this collection of resources has been helping her get through it.

“The food and paying our bills, my husband got out of heart surgery, so our income has dropped significantly, so this has been a great resource for us,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said she passed along everything Sand Springs Community Services can provide for the community.

"Sure enough, and I've even had some homeless people ask me about it, and I've referred them here. They've come here and been able to get some food, too, and some help," said McLaughlin.

Nathan Woodmansee, the Director of the Sand Spring Community Servicessaid the funding helps them go above and beyond for families.

"It also provides resources that allow us to provide referrals back to families that might have needs that go outside of our services but are supported by other United Way agencies" said Woodmansee.

How does Woodmansee feel about being able to provide different resources for all these years from this partnership?



"Tulsa Area United Way enables us to be a conduit of blessing. We're simply an organization that functions as a pass-through folks that things to give that to help those that have need."

Anyone can donate to the Sand Spring Community Services by dropping off any donations or by clicking on this website link.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

