Tulsa Area United Way celebrates 100th birthday

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Area United Waycelebrated a major milestone. A 100-year birthday celebration for their service to the community.

Providing more than $25 million a year in funding to 160 nonprofit organizations all over Tulsa.

David Grewe, the Executive Director of Youth Services Tulsa, is thankful to be one of them.

"There are needs in this community that are much more than what we can accomplish, and we need those partner agencies that help fill the needs of the young people that we serve,” said Grewe.

Guest speakers expressed their gratitude for their partnership with the Tulsa Area United Way. The Golden Driller also wore their 100-year celebration shirt.

Anna Tran, with Tulsa Cares, said the financial support from the Tulsa Area United Way is crucial.

"Oh yes, our partnership is very essential. I think it provides about 20% of our agency budget," said Tran.

Tulsa Area United Way supports programs for education, financial stability, health, and safety. Emeka Nnaka said those programs changed his life.

"After my football accident, I had the United Way agency that really stepped up and helped me start to plan what life would look like," Nnaka said.

Tulsa Area United Way said they are looking forward to many more years of service to the community.

