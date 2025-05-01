Monroe Nichols presents first budget as Tulsa mayor

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor Monroe Nichols presented his first budget proposal to the Tulsa City Council as Tulsa mayor.

He proposed a $1.117 billion budget, including all of the City's capital and operational funding.



What's included?

The city's primary operational fund, the general fund, is budgeted at $419 million. This fund relies on sales tax. It pays for police, fire, streets, and other operational areas.

“This proposed budget provides the essential services that Tulsans expect to receive from the city; it protects the personnel we have; it hits on our shared needs and priorities; and it ensures we progress toward a balanced and sustainable financial position," Mayor Nichols said. "I'm incredibly grateful for the public servants who dedicate their time and energy toward making Tulsa the best city it can be, and I'm eager to meet with the city council over the coming weeks as we have an open dialogue on this proposal and work to meet the shared goals of our collective values and priorities."

Mayor Nichols said the city's expenses exceeded the projected 2025 revenues, forcing him to explore ways to reduce expenses. He also stated that current economic predictions indicate Tulsa will experience low to moderate growth, and the budget reflects this situation.



FY26 Budget Proposal Highlights

Housing & Homelessness



Funds dedicated staff to lead housing and homelessness initiatives

Funds transitional living facility, additional temporary transitional housing opportunities, and multiple other homelessness initiatives

Allows for the implementation of our 3H task force recommendations, including the first phase of the $75 million in Improve our Tulsa 3 funding

Public Safety



Funds two Tulsa Police academies (55 new cadets) and 24 new firefighters to ensure the Tulsa Fire Department remains fully staffed

Funds the mental health partnership at the 911 Center, in addition to our Community and Alternative Response Teams

Provides needed resources for Tulsa Animal Services and allows for the construction of the new shelter

Funds continued rehabilitation work at the Public Safety Center, which is expected to open in 2027

Economic Development



Funds nearly $60 million over the next four years for wastewater and other infrastructure improvements that are necessary to spur new economic developments in Tulsa

Funds additional staffing to increase permit responsiveness and implement new fast-track permitting processes

Funds upcoming efforts for the upcoming Route 66 Centennial

Youth Outcomes



Funds the Office of Children, Youth, and Families

Funds the Financial Empowerment Center

Ensures the City can keep our pools open, our seasonal day camps operating, and our school crossing guard positions funded.

Essential Services



Restores the City's emergency operating reserve to a level of 10% of the general fund

Funds street maintenance crews, highway lighting, and traffic synchronization

Ensures upgrades across the entire Parks system continue at a time when Tulsa Parks is going through the largest improvement project in its history

Funds code enforcement, planning, and neighborhood services that help impact neighborhood conditions

Rates

To keep Tulsa in line with the cost of delivering service, this proposal also funds City utility services at adjusted rates approved by the Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority and the Tulsa Authority for the Recovery of Energy, which were reduced below the original planned rate increases. If the rates are approved through the budget process, they will take effect in October.

The typical residential Tulsa utility customer could expect their bill to increase by about $4.71 per month.

Adjusted rates:



Water - 5.4%

- 5.4% Sewer - 2.3%

- 2.3% Stormwater - 12%

- 12% Refuse & Recycling - 4%

- 4% EMSA - no increase

READ the full budget —> HERE

The Tulsa City Council will review and discuss the proposed budget. The council needs to approve a budget at least seven days before June 30, the end of the city’s fiscal year.

