What to know | SoonerSelect enrollment open until June 13

OKLAHOMA CITY — Enrollment for SoonerSelect opened on May 1. The Oklahoma Health Care Authority is sharing resources to ensure Oklahomans get the coverage they need.

Need to change your health or dental plan?

Members can log into their member portal at MySoonerCare.org portal or calling the SoonerCare helpline at 800-987-7767, option 5. Providers cannot change a SoonerSelect plan for a member.

How long is the enrollment period?

Members may change their health and dental plans through June 13, 2025. This is the only time members can change their plan until the next open enrollment period.

Looking for your current health or dental plan information?

Members can log into their member portal at MySoonerCare.org [mysoonercare.org] to view their plan. Each plan’s provider directories, member handbooks and benefit guides can be found on the OHCA SoonerSelect website here.

What are the options for SoonerSelect Health and Dental plans?

SoonerSelect health plans include Aetna Better Health of Oklahoma, Humana Healthy Horizons in Oklahoma and Oklahoma Complete Health.

Aetna Better Health of Oklahoma: 844-365-4385

Humana Healthy Horizons: 855-223-9868

Oklahoma Complete Health: 833-752-1664

SoonerSelect dental plans are DentaQuest and Liberty Dental Plan.

DentaQuest: 833-479-0687

Liberty Dental Plan: 888-700-1093

More questions?

For unanswered questions, contact SoonerCare helpline at 800-987-7767 or visit the OHCA SoonerSelect website.

