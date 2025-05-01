SKIATOOK DRIES OUT: Roads reopened after flooding

SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Oklahoma Mesonet says we’ve seen the wettest April on record. In Skiatook, after nearly 6 inches of rain, the city is finally drying out.

At 85 years young, roof repairs aren’t too much for Donald Butler to handle. He’s doing some work on his rental property, taking advantage of the blue skies and sun. It’s something that’s been rare over the last week because of all that rain.

“When I was growing up, every year we’d have at least two floods,” said Donald Butler.

The downpours caused massive flooding across the community he’s called home since 1948.

2 News was there as water flowed down city streets and roads, and highways were closed.

John Zinc Park took the brunt of the buildup. On May 1 there was still some water at the park like underneath the trees, but nothing like we saw earlier in the week.

From saturated to nearly wrung out, John Zinc and much of town is pretty dry now.

2 News saw crews open up State Highway 20. It was shut down because of flooding on the road.

Butler says it’s just a part of country living.

“It’s just flat normal for us,” said Butler.

The students in Skiatook were at home for a second day in a row. The district cancelled classes because of flooding on highways and rural roads.

The district calendar has May 2 and May 5 marked as weather make-up days. We’re still checking to see if students will be in class on May 2.

