Tulsa Animal Welfare adjusts hours due to distemper cases

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare is adjusting its hours in response to finding two new cases of Canine Distemper Virus from recent dog intakes.

The City of Tulsa says the shelter staff is not treating it as an outbreak like they had in November, but the dogs with potential symptoms are being isolated and tested.

TAW is adjusting its operating hours to open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily indefinitely to allow staff to clean the facility and monitor the situation. Regular services, appointments, intake and adoption services will still go on.

Distemper is a serious and sometimes fatal viral illness that can impact several parts of a dog's body. All dogs adopted from the shelter are vaccinated for distemper, but the vaccine isn't immediately effective.

An outbreak in November forced the shelter to close for several weeks before reopening in January.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --