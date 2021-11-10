Tulsa Animal Welfare closes indefinitely due to distemper outbreak

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare is closing indefinitely Wednesday as they work to stop the spread of canine distemper virus at its facility.
The City of Tulsa announced the closure following confirmation of several recent cases.
The facility will still go on with its animal control and bite investigation services and return to owner services following sanitation protocols.
"CDV is a very serious and sometimes fatal viral illness that affects dogs and other members of the Canidae family. It also affects ferrets. The illness can strike a dog at any age, but young, unvaccinated dogs and puppies are most susceptible. The virus is found in bodily secretions and spread via inhalation. Once inhaled, the virus can move to the lymph nodes and then to the blood, spreading to the respiratory, gastrointestinal, urogenital and central nervous systems.
Despite its seriousness, many dogs are subclinical or only mildly affected."
City of Tulsa Animal Welfare
The shelter says all dogs they've had that have been adopted have been vaccinated for CDV, but that the vaccine isn't immediately effective. THey're suggesting that adopters follow up with their personal vets to receive any necessary boosters.
Trending Stories:
- Police investigating flags vandalized at Military History Center in Broken Arrow
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Oklahoma senator files bill to keep Daylight Saving Time all year
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Tulsa police lieutenant, officer plead not guilty in shooting cover-up
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter