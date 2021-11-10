Tulsa Animal Welfare closes indefinitely due to distemper outbreak

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare is closing indefinitely Wednesday as they work to stop the spread of canine distemper virus at its facility.

The City of Tulsa announced the closure following confirmation of several recent cases.

The facility will still go on with its animal control and bite investigation services and return to owner services following sanitation protocols.

"CDV is a very serious and sometimes fatal viral illness that affects dogs and other members of the Canidae family. It also affects ferrets. The illness can strike a dog at any age, but young, unvaccinated dogs and puppies are most susceptible. The virus is found in bodily secretions and spread via inhalation. Once inhaled, the virus can move to the lymph nodes and then to the blood, spreading to the respiratory, gastrointestinal, urogenital and central nervous systems.



Despite its seriousness, many dogs are subclinical or only mildly affected." City of Tulsa Animal Welfare

The shelter says all dogs they've had that have been adopted have been vaccinated for CDV, but that the vaccine isn't immediately effective. THey're suggesting that adopters follow up with their personal vets to receive any necessary boosters.

