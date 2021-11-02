Two Tulsa police officers charged in shooting cover-up

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department held a news conference Tuesday to announce charges filed against two officers.

Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard announced charges Lt. Marcus Harper and Officer Ananias Carson in connection with the cover-up of a shooting on Aug. 24, 2020.

Ballard is handling the case as Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler recused himself from the case.

"The public has a right to trust law enforcement," Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said during Tuesday's news conference.

"They should be able to trust us."

Harper and Carson are each charged with one count of accessory to a felony after the fact

Both officers are on leave without pay following the announcement. They had been on leave with pay during the initial investigation.

"You can't violate laws just because you carry and badge and a gun," Franklin said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

