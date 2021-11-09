Watch
Oklahoma senator files bill to keep Daylight Saving Time all year

Elise Amendola/AP
Dan LaMoore adjusts the hands on a Seth Thomas Post Clock at Electric Time Company, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, when clocks are set back one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Posted at 11:15 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 12:16:01-05

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) filed legislation to keep Daylight Saving Time year-round, the State Senate announced Tuesday.

Senate Bill 1103 would create Central Daylight Time in Oklahoma — stopping people across the state from having to turn their clocks back an hour every November.

“A host of experts and research shows these arbitrary time changes throw off people’s body clocks, disrupting sleep and increasing the risk of health problems including heart attacks, depression and fatigue,” Dahm said.

“It increases the risk of car accidents, and some studies even point to higher crime rates when its dark earlier. It’s time to end this four month disruption and keep that extra hour of daylight all year long.”

According to Tuesday's press release, 18 other states have passed measures to make Daylight Saving Time permanent and are waiting on federal legislation to allow the change.

Dahm's bill is expected to be considered in February when the 2022 legislature comes together again.

