Tulsa Animal Welfare announces reopening, free adoption event

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare announced the shelter's reopening plans Wednesday along with a free adoption event.

TAW closed on Nov. 10 amid a distemper outbreak.

The shelter reopens Thursday at 12 p.m., coinciding with a free adoption event that will run through Sunday.

TAW will waive all adoption fees for available dogs, which includes microchipping, the cost of spaying and neutering and age-appropriate vaccinations. Anyone looking to adopt will have to make an appointment in advance.

All adoptions will resume at normal cost next week.

“We are excited to begin the new year by finding loving homes for those dogs that were housed with us throughout the outbreak,” said Kristin Barney, Best Friends Animal Society Embed Director currently stationed at TAW.

“It’s a very good feeling to start off 2022 with the reopening of our shelter and the protocols we’ve put in place to keep our pets as healthy as possible until they find new families.”

The shelter is open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Animal intake is scheduled to resume Jan. 9 and appointments are required. Appointments can be made by calling (918) 596-7387.

