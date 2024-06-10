Tulsa airport recommending flyers arrive early after TSA issues

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa International Airport is advising travelers to get to the airport at least two hours early because two TSA screening lanes are shut down.

A representative with TIA said they expect the lanes to be fixed by the end of the day.

2 News viewers have reported long waits, and some have even missed their flights due to the delays.

2 News has crews at the airport to learn more.

