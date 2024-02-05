Tullahassee fights for its own ZIP Code

TULLAHASSEE, Okla. — One of the oldest all-black towns in the state is fighting for its ZIP Code. Lost more than 20 years ago, community members said it symbolizes the town’s heritage and legacy.

“We had a little store in there,” said Alice F. Jones. “We sold chips and pop and stuff.”

Alice F. Jones knows the old Post Office well. She’s lived in town since the 1960s and used to work there.

“It was a lot of people here,” said Jones.

She’s seen the ups and downs of Tullahassee, and as she was checking her mail Monday morning, she said there’s one thing she’s really like to see again.

“Porter and Tullahassee share a ZIP Code, but I would like it to be 74466 like it used to be,” said Jones.

74466 are five numbers that used to symbolize the town. Above the mailboxes currently is Porter’s ZIP Code, but community members are working to change that.

“It boils down to our heritage and legacy that we just want to honor,” said Lori Thompson.

Lori Thompson with the Tullahassee Wildcats Foundation is behind the push. She said along with the legacy, practically, the ZIP Code could help with grants and even delivery drivers that aren’t familiar with Tullahassee streets.

“Some of the same streets are also in Porter, so if Amazon is looking for the place they’re going to be confused,” said Thompson.

Thompson said they’re in the very early stages of working to change the ZIP, but have reached out to state and federal lawmakers to see what can be done. She said her research points to several other all-black towns that lost their ZIP Code but got it back again.

“Yes, it looks like a little small town, but the stories and the history is still here,” said Thompson.

For some community members, like Marty Hytche, the ZIP Code symbolizes the push for revitalization.

“We’re trying to recapture the moment, bring this community back,” said Hytche.

Even though the latest census says only about 83 people still call Tullahassee home, some of them said they want people to know they’re still here.

“It would give us our identity back,” said Jones. “That would mean a lot.”

Thompson said the town board plans to discuss the initiative and send a letter to USPS after their meeting next week.

