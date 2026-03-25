TU men's basketball team advances to NIT Final Four

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa is going to the NIT Final Four.

The men's basketball team punched its ticket Tuesday night, defeating Wichita State at home.

This is Tulsa's twelfth appearance in the NIT and first since the 2014-2015 season. Tulsa has won the NIT twice, in 1981 and 2001.

Tulsa will take on New Mexico on Thursday night at 6 p.m.

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