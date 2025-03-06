Trump administration investing $1B to address bird flu outbreak

KELLYVILLE, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced bird flu could increase the price of eggs by more than 40% in 2025. However, the Trump Administration said it planned to invest $1 billion to address the outbreak.

Creek County-based farm Prairie Creek Farms CEO Nate Beaulac said he isn't a fan of the plan.

U.S. Department of Agriculture staff said the high demand for eggs from farmers is due to the bird flu outbreak. More than 35 million chickens were killed in response to the outbreak, causing the demand for eggs from Beaulac to increase more than 400%, he said.

"We actually had to put some limits on how many you could order at a time on our website because people were hoarding eggs," Beaulac told 2 News.

The Trump administration said its plan is to keep chickens clean while focusing on vaccine research and financial relief programs. However, Beaulac said he doesn't like the approach.

"I think they're not addressing the actual problem…to hear that the government wants to throw money at the problem in the way of pharmaceuticals," said Beaulac.

Beaulac said his chickens' health hasn't been greatly affected. Beaulac told 2 News his company raises its chickens in an open environment and that USDA should consider doing the same.

"When you lock birds entirely in confinement, which is what 99% producers do, you're going to put a strain on their immune system," he said.



2 News contacted the USDA to ask if it plans to advise farmers to raise chickens in an open environment, but did not receive a response.

Beaulac said despite the outbreak, Oklahomans can still save money.

"Shop with local farms or get a backyard flock," the farmer said.

