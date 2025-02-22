Cold weather impacts Oklahoma egg production

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — The Okie Family Market sources its eggs from local farmers in Oklahoma.

Eric Miller and his wife Stephanie opened their shop in 2023 and aim to make shopping for groceries as easy as possible for customers.

They said even with the cold weather and rising egg prices due to the bird flu, they haven’t had to raise their costs.

However, they said they’ve received almost half of their usual weekly shipments of eggs—dropping from 350 dozen to about 150-175 dozen after the cold.

“A lot of people might not know that the cold weather does affect laying hens as well, and obviously, with the cloudier weather, light exposure does have an effect on it too," said Eric. "With that being said, getting eggs from local farmers has been a struggle.”

Dara Simons stopped into the shop to pick up some things as well.

She said she's seen local grocery stores run out of eggs or have to raise prices.

“We're having a really hard time finding local eggs, for sure,” she said.

Eric says luckily, he hasn’t had to change prices- but that could change.

“Our eggs have, right now, been around six or seven dollars a dozen," he said. "They might go up here, like, due to organic feed and different things going up from different farmers, which that's out of our control. That's out of the farmers’ control.”

Dara Simons said if prices do have to go up, she wouldn’t be mad.

“It’s worth it for us to be able to pay more to get eggs that are better quality and raised closer to home," she said. “Grateful for stores like this that make it an option to connect with local farmers, even if you don't know anybody. It's a great opportunity.”

