'Trojans Read the Way' mobile library bringing books to Jenks neighborhoods

JENKS, Okla. — In this hot summer heat, usually ice cream trucks drive through neighborhoods, but in Jenks, a 'mobile library' drives by.

Families can come into a book bus and grab two books of whatever they like.

Trojan Read the Way is a non-profit backed by Jenks Public Schools and other donations.

That's been running for five years. The goal is for everybody to have an at-home library because once a kid chooses a book, it's theirs for good.

Mary Arlan, a teacher in Jenks Public Schools, has volunteered for three years and said each week brings new and familiar smiles when kids find books.

It's just fun helping the kids choose books, see their eyes light up when we have something they love like a 'Dog Man' or 'Wimpy Kid' or 'Peppa Pig' or some kind of graphic novel or a book they may have not had the chance to look at during the school year. They can get it and take it home with them.

There are eight stops between Tuesday and Thursday each week. Families line up, waiting for their turn.

"When you pull into a place at a park or somewhere and the kids stop what they're doing, stop playing, and run to the bus to come and get a book, I mean, that's amazing," said Arlan.

The program saw 60% growth in visitors in just a year and 84% growth in two years. The program has given out almost 3,000 books — averaging about 250 readers for both Tuesday and Thursday.

The problem the program is facing is not enough books to give out, but that doesn't stop all ages from coming to find the right book. For volunteers like Mary, that makes it all worth it.

Kids enjoy 'Trojans Read the Way' mobile library

"It's just so rewarding for me; I mean, it's just a great feeling. I love it,' Arlan said.

Adding another 'sweet' surprise, there are popsicles for readers once they choose their books.

If you want to donate to the program or want a book yourself, here is their Facebook.

