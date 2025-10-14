TRANSPARENCY: Tulsa Mayor Nichols hosts another 'Community Conversation'

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans from all corners of the city gathered at the Hardesty Regional Library for a community conversation.

The conversations are a series of events, hosted by Mayor Monroe Nichols and city staff, to allow citizens to ask the most pressing questions of their government.

The Oct. 13 event was slated to cover police, fire, public works, and water and sewer, but it covered much more.

“Everything from how we’re meeting the changing needs of AI, to the impact of tariffs, to how we make sure we have enough money to invest in sidewalks,” Nichols said.

Nichols, the police and fire chiefs, and the directors of public works and sewer and water, fielded questions from a host of Tulsans, including Santino Alonso.

2 News Oklahoma closely listened to Alonso, as his concern covered all the areas of discussion.

In Alonso’s neighborhood, “there’s a high frequency of vacant, abandoned homes, there’s actually quite a few that I saw that were actually fire plots, homes that had very obviously caught on fire. Now the abandoned lot is just sitting there,” he said.

Nichols addressed those concerns directly.

“We’re getting ready to spend $35 million to begin to meet our affordable housing goals, and get serious about reducing blight,” Nichols said.

Alonso was excited at those prospects.

“It was very insightful to me, actually, I look forward to seeing those be put in place, because those empty homes are actually of concern to me,” Alonso said.

Nichols added these parting thoughts on the meeting.

“What I saw today was folks who were really very deeply engaged, and have a deep understanding of what it takes to get there as a city … and are really interested in making sure that we can work together, to invest how we need to,” Nichols said.

NEXT COMMUNITY CONVERSATION

WHEN: Oct. 21, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Tulsa Tech, Lemley Campus, 3420 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74145

WHAT: Children, Youth and Family Outcomes

