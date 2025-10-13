Muscogee Nation Youth Services launch donation drive for homeless

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Muscogee Nation Youth Services is holding a “Socktober Drive” to help people experiencing homelessness in Okmulgee County. They're accepting items such as new socks, hats, and gloves at the Muscogee Youth Services office on North Miami Avenue until the end of October.

All the collected donations will be donated to the Okmulgee County homeless shelter.

Krystle Hilton works at the Okmulgee County homeless shelter. She said she knew what it's like living on the streets as the months get colder.

"When it's cold, you don't have something that you needed… I've been through that before," said Hilton.

Mia Powell with the Muscogee Nation Youth Council said she's trying to help people who were in Hilton's position.

"Our main focus is really to target those people who are in need," said Powell.

Hilton said the donation drive was massive for the shelter.

"It really hits home when you see people doing stuff like that, so I think it's great," said Hilton.

Earlier in 2025, 2 News covered how the shelter faced the possibility of closing its doors if donations didn't come through. Since then, the community has rallied and received another helping hand. Hillary Wood is the shelter's coordinator.

"I think it's a great example of Oklahomans helping Oklahomans," said Wood.

Powell said they're also accepting hygiene products and snacks. She added that there were five other donation locations:

Mvskoke Dome

2950 Warrior Rd.

Okmulgee, OK 74447

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Employment & Training Administration

2202 Fox Court

Okmulgee, OK 74447

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Jenks Citizenship Office

1000 Riverwalk Terrace, Suite 240

Jenks, OK 74037

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Muscogee Indian Community

335 N 4th St.

Muskogee, OK 74401

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Okemah indian Community

1112 S Woody Guthrie St.

Okemah, OK 74859

Hilton said the drive was a great showcase of the Okmulgee community.

"As long as we have people like that here in our community, then we'll be able to keep growing," said Hilton.

